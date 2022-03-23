Society Breakdown: Food Crisis 03/23/2022

With the current Bird Flu Pandemic and the War in Ukraine, there is a massive food crisis in the near future. We also look at how Millions of Americans will have their Medical Debt wiped, and how a new financial system is almost in place.0:00 Society Breakdown: Food Crisis00:34 Prophecy Club Statement04:17 Millions of Americans will have their Debt Wiped06:29 Death of 12 Million Chickens and Turkeys07:29 Disastrous Winter Wheat Harvest09:05 War threatens to blow food prices Sky-High11:40 Pennies and Nickels now worth more as Scrap12:48 Biden - “There is going to be a New World Order”14:00 UN warns we are heading into Worst Global Food CrisisVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112