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Society Breakdown: Food Crisis 03/23/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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120 views • March 23, 2022
With the current Bird Flu Pandemic and the War in Ukraine, there is a massive food crisis in the near future. We also look at how Millions of Americans will have their Medical Debt wiped, and how a new financial system is almost in place.

0:00 Society Breakdown: Food Crisis
00:34 Prophecy Club Statement
04:17 Millions of Americans will have their Debt Wiped
06:29 Death of 12 Million Chickens and Turkeys
07:29 Disastrous Winter Wheat Harvest
09:05 War threatens to blow food prices Sky-High
11:40 Pennies and Nickels now worth more as Scrap
12:48 Biden - “There is going to be a New World Order”
14:00 UN warns we are heading into Worst Global Food Crisis

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