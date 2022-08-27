The Moment of Truth Senator Wendy Rogers Arizona

Arizona Senate – Legislative BiographyServing in the Arizona Senate, I’m completing a legacy of service that my family has held, generation after generation, to give back and honor our country and our countrymen. My constituents elected me to represent them, and their wishes for me on how they want me to vote are at the forefront of how I vote.





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