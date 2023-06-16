Why Northern Indians Look Different from Southern Indians

Today, we're going to answer the questions of why North and South Indians have such vastly varying features, and look at the genetic history of South Asia as a whole.

Skin color discrimination in Bollywood and Indian society is common, and Bollywood actors are of a much lighter complexion than the average Indian so it's not fair to judge what the average Indian looks like by looking at Indian celebrities. Indians with light skin are not any less "Indian-looking" than Indians with dark skin.

