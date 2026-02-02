BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CHINESE DESTROYER GROUP HEADS TOWARDS IRANIAN CONTROLLED WATERS!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10162 followers
327 views • 2 days ago

Open sources are widely reporting that multiple of Chinese destroyers of the PLA Navy's Eastern Fleet appear to be hastily sailing towards Iranian-controlled waters, suggesting that something is likely being planned against them, while the US is anchored in the Arabian Gulf. At least four Type 055 and Type 052D destroyers departed the Chinese Naval Base in Hainan, and the warships traveled from the East China Sea through the Miyako Strait in a southeasterly direction on January 27-28. If the information is true, this indicates close cooperation between Iran-China, with their naval presence increasing in the region, amid ongoing high tensions emanating from the US!

So far, there has been no official confirmation from China or Iran about the ships' journey and destination, whether it was a clever move or simply a show of force while the US fleet is nearby. However, it is worth noting that China has 40 of the planet's most powerful and modern destroyers, 31 Type 052D and 8 Type 055 destroyers. All are armed with hypersonic anti-ship missiles, while American 3 Zumwalts lack a main gun. This number continues to grow, with many new destroyers in post-launch and production stages, a naval dominance considered among the best in the world.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranchinapla navydestroyer group
