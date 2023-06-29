Have You Ever Seen A World Leader More Based Than Lukashenko On Covid Hoax?

Only two other leaders have been as forthright about the Covid scam – Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Burundian President Nkurunziza – and both died under suspicious circumstances. Fortunately, Belarus President Lukashenko is an important ally for Russia’s Putin so the same fate may not befall him
Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=270501
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.