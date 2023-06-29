Create New Account
Have You Ever Seen A World Leader More Based Than Lukashenko On Covid Hoax?
Only two other leaders have been as forthright about the Covid scam – Tanzanian President John Magufuli and Burundian President Nkurunziza – and both died under suspicious circumstances. Fortunately, Belarus President Lukashenko is an important ally for Russia’s Putin so the same fate may not befall him

Source - https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=270501

hoaxscamlukashenkocovid

