47 Miles of Tunnels — What Disney Buried and What’s Finally Coming to Light

They told you about nine acres of underground tunnels at Disney World. Costume changes. Trash removal. That was the limited hangout — a little truth to hide the bigger lie.





The real system spans 47 miles.





A former Imagineer with 31 years at Disney — holding a level seven clearance that "doesn't exist" — just filed a 189-page affidavit with a military tribunal. Beneath the nine acres sits a second system. Deeper. Older. Built in 1966, the year Walt died. It connects all four parks, both water parks, Disney Springs, 14 resort hotels — and branches extend to three locations Disney doesn't even own.





Forty-seven miles. The size of San Francisco. A subterranean fortress with a carousel on top to hide the digging.





Why would a theme park need military-grade security clearances? Why build a 47-mile transit system to move assets across 25,000 acres without ever touching the surface? The military tribunals have the receipts now. And swift justice moves differently in military courts.





Then there's the Denver airport. Phil Schneider — whistleblower, engineer, one of the first to sound the alarm — lost his life for speaking about what lies beneath. Five massive buildings were fully completed during construction, then buried. You don't bury millions in infrastructure unless you're building a subterranean city. Glorification centers. Deep underground military bases where the elite thought they could hide.





The strange murals at Denver showed children in gas masks and a soldier stabbing the dove of peace — painted in 1994. They weren't predicting the future. They were creating it.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.