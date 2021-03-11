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FULL SHOW: Alex Jones Live From Mask-Free Grocery Store Exposing COVID Vaccine Deaths
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80 views • March 11, 2021
Alex Jones is live from Florida at the iconic Naples grocery store, ‘Seed To Table Oakes Farm’. Alex is joined by owner Alfie Oakes who shares his story and his love for the American Dream, which keeps him going. Later, Tom Pappert takes over on the third hour to go over today’s big news including the George Floyd case, Covfefe coffee, and Joe Biden’s clear incompetence.
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