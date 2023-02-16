https://gettr.com/post/p28g5u38d57

02/14/2023: Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage: The CCP’s spy balloon showed that its levels of surveillance are way beyond anything any of us have understood. Most of our western politicians do not have the guts to stand up against the CCP, no doubt many of the elites are already in the pay of the CCP. We need to understand China is playing a hundred-year game towards world domination. Wake up and smell the coffee, everybody!





02/14/2023: 前英国退欧领导人奈杰尔·法拉奇：中共间谍气球表明中共国的监控水平远远超出了我们的认知。大多数西方政客没有勇气对抗中共, 毫无疑问，西方很多精英已被中共收买。我们要明白中共正在为“统治世界”而进行“百年博弈”。每个人都要觉醒并了解真相。



