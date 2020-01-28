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Not All Dems Are Bad
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71 views • January 28, 2020
Kaitlin talks to a Dem with a good message.
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food! --> https://bit.ly/2O5BygA
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food! --> https://bit.ly/2O5BygA
InfowarsStore.com
Banned.video
Infowars.com
NewsWars.com
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