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Ultimate Fear Porn based on this person's interpetation
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30 views • January 17, 2022
There is no doubt warning has been given of tragedies for humanity that would come. The exact interpretation of the visions shared though may not all be manifested in the manner as flesh sees. Worth taking heed though and researching as children visionaries were chosen to share what they were being shown that would befall the earth. There are several good websites with information on what was shown to the children. i.e. http://www.1260.org/Mary/Text/Text_Hanratty_Garabandal_Prophecy_About_Communism_en.htm
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