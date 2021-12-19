What Fact Checkers Media Govt Got Wrong About Robert Malone Md Opens Up About Covid Vaccine Dr. Robert Malone is an American internationally recognized scientist: he is a virologist, immunologist, and molecular biologist. He holds numerous fundamental domestic and foreign patents in the fields of gene delivery, delivery formulations, and vaccines.The researcher has more than thirty years of experience in the vaccine field. He discovered DNA Vaccination and mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 injections, while he was at the Salk Institute in 1988. This work results in over 10 patents and numerous publications, yielding about 7000 citations for this work. His discoveries in mRNA non-viral delivery systems are considered the key to the current COVID-19 vaccine strategies.Dr. Malone has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications and published abstracts and has over 11,477 citations of his peer-reviewed publications, as verified by Google Scholar. His google scholar ranking is “outstanding” for impact factors. He has been an invited speaker at over 50 conferences, has chaired numerous conferences and he has sat on or served as chairperson on numerous NIAID and DoD study sections.Last month, he spoke at the International Covid Summit about the corruption in the pharmaceutical industry, the risks associated with the mRNA vaccine, and the way forward.