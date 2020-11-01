© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHO Questions Vaccine Safety -- Vaccine Safety Summit - Dec 2019
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • November 01, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) hosted a Global Vaccine Safety Summit. Cameras caught top health officials admitting they do not know if vaccines are safe. This meeting was recorded shortly after Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, MD, Chief Scientist, W.H.O, Pediatrician was aired in a vaccine commercial expressing how they are the "safe and effective". When the "top officials" are lying to you about vaccines being safe and effective and admitting in private meetings that they are NOT. What is the message your own doctor/pediatrician is giving you? What do they know or not know? Stop, think, question, research. Video Source: https://disseminate.tv/v/jvIhxd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.