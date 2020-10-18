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What to Do if You've Been Trying to Conceive For Years
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38 views • October 18, 2020
Have you been trying to conceive or hold a pregnancy to success for more than one year? Have you tried IUI, IVF, hormone therapy, generalized recommendations, or self-diagnosis and none of them have worked, and years are going by?
If you answered yes to either or both of those questions then I highly encourage you to watch today's video because I break down a Functional Fertility Approach. Most people haven't heard about a Functional Fertility Approach mainly because it is out of the conventional medical paradigm. However, I think once you hear and understand what it is all about you would agree that anyone experiencing infertility should implement a Functional Fertility Approach before trying anything else.
My Functional Fertility Approach is based on helping you cultivate optimal health which in turn results in natural and seemingly effortless fertility success and bringing your baby into this world. I know it sounds crazy simple, but it kind of is. When your body and your partners body are harmonious and hospitable then life wants to sew. Supporting solid overall health creates fertility the way nature intended. I'm so excited for you to learn more about my Functional Fertility Approach and bring your baby into the world without trying for many more years!
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
If you answered yes to either or both of those questions then I highly encourage you to watch today's video because I break down a Functional Fertility Approach. Most people haven't heard about a Functional Fertility Approach mainly because it is out of the conventional medical paradigm. However, I think once you hear and understand what it is all about you would agree that anyone experiencing infertility should implement a Functional Fertility Approach before trying anything else.
My Functional Fertility Approach is based on helping you cultivate optimal health which in turn results in natural and seemingly effortless fertility success and bringing your baby into this world. I know it sounds crazy simple, but it kind of is. When your body and your partners body are harmonious and hospitable then life wants to sew. Supporting solid overall health creates fertility the way nature intended. I'm so excited for you to learn more about my Functional Fertility Approach and bring your baby into the world without trying for many more years!
Learn about a Functional Fertility Approach and why Stress is the #1 cause of Infertility. Get your FREE Fertility Boosting Guide Here:
https://witty-knitter-5904.ck.page/966c3d0198
To set up a Qualifying Call for my Fertility Success Program:
https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com/schedule-now/
Visit https://www.reclaimoptimalhealth.com to learn more about my mission, my method, and my Fertility Success Programs.
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