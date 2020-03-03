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The Original Apostle's Creed?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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23 views • March 03, 2020
Roman and Eastern Orthodox Catholics, Lutherans, and various others except versions of something referred to as the "Apostles' Creed." Were any of these creeds actually spoken by the original apostles? Do any of the creeds come directly from the Bible? When was the Nicene Creed adopted? How important is that to the Greek Orthodox? What did Emperor Theodosius do in 380 A.D.? Was Jesus' claimed descent into Hades part of it? What about the sequel to the movie, 'The Passion of the Christ'? What about the so-called filioque clause? What is the creed at the website of the Vatican? Which 'creed' is considered to be the oldest? What does the creed known as the "old Roman form" actually state? Was the 'Roman' creed directly taken from writings of Irenaeus of Lyon, Marcellus of Ancyra, Tertullian of Carthage, Origen of Alexandia, and the 'antipope' Novation? Were the early creeds trinitarian? What about Gregory Thaumatugis? When was the 'Received Creed' developed? What about the Athanasian Creed? Is there an Antioch creed? What did the so-called "Constantinople Creed" state that former Nazarenes were supposed to declare? Why should anyone care about any of these creeds? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.

A written article which quotes more of the creeds is titled "What Was the Original Apostles' Creed? What is the Nicene Creed?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/original-apostles-creed.htm

Two free online books mentioned in the video are also available:

"Continuing History of the Church of God" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/continuing-history-of-the-church-of-god.pdf

T"Should You Keep God's Holy Days or Demonic Holidays?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/GodsHolyDays.pdf
Keywords
bible truthapostles creedgods holy days
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