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Rep. Walt Blackman N Candidate for US Congress. 1ON1 Interview with MAAP Real Mr. Nemeh
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20 views • January 23, 2022
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW: Rep. Walt Blackman N Candidate for US Congress. 1ON1 Interview with Mr. Nemeh .
Mr Blackman never shy away always there for an interview and face all the difficult questions we push on him always transparent to his voters. As we are the media we try to stay neutral away from endorsements in particular in the primaries. But we can speak regarding their approach and taking on the media in all its form so the people know exactly where like in Mr. Blackman case his heart on the bills in the House.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer George Nemeh
Mr Blackman never shy away always there for an interview and face all the difficult questions we push on him always transparent to his voters. As we are the media we try to stay neutral away from endorsements in particular in the primaries. But we can speak regarding their approach and taking on the media in all its form so the people know exactly where like in Mr. Blackman case his heart on the bills in the House.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer George Nemeh
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