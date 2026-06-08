© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now everything depends not on negotiations but on the actions of our heroes at the front - Lavrov at a press conference
"Great Britain, France and Germany, together with Zelensky, signed a document on preparations for the deployment of stabilization forces, that is, occupation forces on what will remain of Ukraine after the conflict," - said the Foreign Minister.