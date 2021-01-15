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CENSORSHIP STRIKES AGAIN
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651 views • January 15, 2021
CENSORSHIP STRIKES AGAIN
America’s First Amendment rights were under siege this week as social media kingpins like Twitter and Facebook suspended more than 70,000 accounts in an attempt to control information while tech giants like Apple and Amazon deplatformed social networking services for not censoring content.
#Censorship #Twitter #Facebook #SocialMediaCensorship #Parler #FirstAmendment #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
America’s First Amendment rights were under siege this week as social media kingpins like Twitter and Facebook suspended more than 70,000 accounts in an attempt to control information while tech giants like Apple and Amazon deplatformed social networking services for not censoring content.
#Censorship #Twitter #Facebook #SocialMediaCensorship #Parler #FirstAmendment #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
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