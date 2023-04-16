https://gettr.com/post/p2efgwh1457

4/12/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson】The rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness endowed by our Creator and the principles on which the United States was founded pose a significant threat to the existence of the CCP. If the CCP is not eliminated, the U.S. will become a province of the CCP, which will then treat Americans and their descendants the same way it treats Hong Kongers and the Uygurs in the Xinjiang concentration camp. We hope America will claim its independence from the CCP!

4/12/2023 【妮可参加Winn Tucson节目】上天赋予人的生命、自由和追求幸福等的权利和美国建国的宗旨对中共的存在产生了巨大威胁；如果不消灭中共，美国会沦为中共的一个省份，中共将会像对待香港人、新疆集中营的维族人那样对待美国人及其后代。我们希望美国向中共宣示自己的独立！

