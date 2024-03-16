Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine Destroyed 13 Russian Military Aircraft in 2 weeks
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

US Military News


March 15, 2024


The list of casualties includes 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. What's particularly astonishing is that three Su-34s met their demise in a single day on February 29th over eastern Ukraine. According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia's total losses during the war now amount to about 672 aircraft units – 347 planes and 325 helicopters.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKwC7Qn-vOA

