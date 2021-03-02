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TruNews - March 2, 2021 (MIRROR)
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70 views • March 03, 2021
Mar 2, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the tragic decay of American society as Republicans eject Christians from the new Log Cabin party over chemical castration of children and Biblical marriage.
They detail how the elect can avoid going down with the ship, and instead get into an eternal lifeboat, and spend forever with Jesus Christ, the Blessed Redeemer.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/02/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/morality-meltdown-u-s-culture-now-a-demonic-dumpster-fire
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the tragic decay of American society as Republicans eject Christians from the new Log Cabin party over chemical castration of children and Biblical marriage.
They detail how the elect can avoid going down with the ship, and instead get into an eternal lifeboat, and spend forever with Jesus Christ, the Blessed Redeemer.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/02/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/morality-meltdown-u-s-culture-now-a-demonic-dumpster-fire
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