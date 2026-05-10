Addicted to Immigration? With Dr David Richards, David Atherton, Kim Wingerei on The Protagonists.

Addicted to Immigration? It cannot be denied that many in Australia are doing it tough. We have a housing crisis with most unable to pay the highly inflated prices that are boosted by policy measures offered at election time. 32% of Australian households are renters who face rising rents in both capital cities and regions where supply of housing is inadequate. Our cities suffer from traffic congestion and poor infrastructure. Healthcare services are woefully inadequate, particularly in regional areas. So it's reasonable to ask why our governments are compounding these problems by importing a rising number of immigrants. The Australian Bureau of statistics show a staggering 1,154,000 permanent and long term arrivals to Australia over the year to February 2026. In 2026 we are seeing the highest levels of annual arrivals on record in fifty years (since 1976). Tony Burke Minister for Home Affairs says that “immigration is the solution” to the housing crisis and “not the problem”. Those voicing concerns about immigration are silenced while politicians virtue signal or issue populist slogans in support of their electoral ambitions. Australia and many western countries are addicted to immigration due to poor economic growth rates and lobbying from special interest groups. Governments do need to be held to account on this issue and rational voices must be heard. Mike Ryan HOST. Guests: Dr David Richards is a former UK citizen and keen observer of British social and political trends and author of the forthcoming book Deductive Entropy, which uses chaos theory to show how Australia is drifting toward instability. David is also co-founder of Australians for Science and Freedom, a General Practitioner and Adjunct Professor at an Australian University in the faculty of medicine. He graduated from London University in 1984, having also completed an Honours Degree in Human Genetics and Immunology. David Atherton is a political commentator, Journalist, broadcaster, libertarian, and an advocate for free markets & free speech. Kim Wingerei is the publisher and Writer for Michael West Media. Kim is a former businessman, originally from Norway who came to Australia in 1989. Kim has also lived in Chicago, Stockholm and Singapore. Kim likes to look at the big picture and writes about change and solutions. He is the author of "Why Democracy is Broken – A Blueprint for Change", published in 2018. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.