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BlazeTV: Senator John Kennedy HUMILIATES the Satanist Dr. Fauci [27.05.2021]
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21 views • May 27, 2021
Senator John Kennedy is a legend for this.
WATCH Biden's ATF nominee fumble when asked to define an "assault weapon" during a Capitol Hill hearing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU60h9xDfzU&;t=0s
Senator John Kennedy
https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/%20
https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy
https://www.facebook.com/SenatorJohnKennedy/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDgjkA5Y_npoxeUiSW18JZQ
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61,432 views•May 27, 2021
BlazeTV
1.47M subscribers
https://youtu.be/cm8EAOLziI0
WATCH Biden's ATF nominee fumble when asked to define an "assault weapon" during a Capitol Hill hearing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU60h9xDfzU&;t=0s
Senator John Kennedy
https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/%20
https://twitter.com/SenJohnKennedy
https://www.facebook.com/SenatorJohnKennedy/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDgjkA5Y_npoxeUiSW18JZQ
Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://theblaze.com/newsletters
Connect with us on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV
http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia
61,432 views•May 27, 2021
BlazeTV
1.47M subscribers
https://youtu.be/cm8EAOLziI0
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