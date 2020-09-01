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Hillary Clinton's Corruption Crisis | Roger Stone and Stefan Molyneux
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80 views • September 01, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3320/hillary-clintons-corruption-crisis-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3320-hillary-clintons-corruption-crisis-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
Despite finally beating Bernie Sanders and becoming the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton continues to be plagued by the threat of indictment, continued corruption scandals and the massive amount of skeletons which have been accumulated in her political closet.
Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss Huma Abedin's troubling connections, the Clinton corruption speech from Donald Trump which didn't happen, the Bill Clinton University scandal, the massive amount of Clinton campaign financing from Saudi Arabia and the race for President of the United States.
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com and http://www.stonezone.com
Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America's Enemies by M. Stanton Evans
http://www.fdrurl.com/blacklisted-by-history
Unlimited Access: An FBI Agent Inside the Clinton White House by Gary Aldrich:
http://www.fdrurl.com/unlimited-access
Venezuela Immigration Sanction: Section 2:
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/venezuela_eo.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3320-hillary-clintons-corruption-crisis-roger-stone-and-stefan-molyneux
Despite finally beating Bernie Sanders and becoming the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton continues to be plagued by the threat of indictment, continued corruption scandals and the massive amount of skeletons which have been accumulated in her political closet.
Roger Stone joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss Huma Abedin's troubling connections, the Clinton corruption speech from Donald Trump which didn't happen, the Bill Clinton University scandal, the massive amount of Clinton campaign financing from Saudi Arabia and the race for President of the United States.
Roger Stone is a well-known political operative and pundit. A veteran of nine national presidential campaigns and has served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents. He is author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” as well as “The Clintons' War on Women” and “Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty.”
Jeb! and the Bush Crime Family: The Inside Story of an American Dynasty: http://www.fdrurl.com/bush-crime-family
The Clintons' War on Women: http://www.fdrurl.com/clintons-war-on-women
The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ: http://www.fdrurl.com/who-killed-kennedy
For more information from Roger Stone, go to: http://www.rogerstone.com and http://www.stonezone.com
Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America's Enemies by M. Stanton Evans
http://www.fdrurl.com/blacklisted-by-history
Unlimited Access: An FBI Agent Inside the Clinton White House by Gary Aldrich:
http://www.fdrurl.com/unlimited-access
Venezuela Immigration Sanction: Section 2:
https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/Programs/Documents/venezuela_eo.pdf
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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