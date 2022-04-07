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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko: Corona vaccination - the greatest genocide?
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263 views • April 07, 2022
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a world-renowned physician, succeeded in curing 6,000 Covid patients as a family doctor with drugs without side effects. In a recent interview he calls the Covid vaccination a life-despising human experiment. He relentlessly exposes the underlying corruption up into government circles.
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