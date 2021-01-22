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The Energy Mafia
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21 views • January 22, 2021
American politicians have long been sabotaging America's energy industry due to the bribes of foreign countries. With Biden canceling the Keystone pipeline and signing America up for the Paris Climate Accords to hamstring U.S. Industry, the ghost of Biden's past bribes by Ukrainian and Chinese energy companies is now coming back into focus to help explain why, exactly, it is he's doing the things he's doing. And why they AREN'T designed to benefit Americans.
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