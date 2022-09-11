[Sep 2, 2022] Ex JW's talk flat earth #2 with David Weiss [L.A. ExJW]

It was an absolute honor and pleasure to be in the company with these amazing guests. David Weiss, is an advocate for truth and an inspiring influential voice, in the flat earth community.

Jimmy Bell. Also an advocate for truth, exposing Watchtower, global governance, as well as the ties between the 2. A well respected voice in the Ex JW community, along with Spirit Anaylizer, who have helped so many come out of the destructive cult, of Jehovah's Witnesses.



Here is Jimmy Bell's channel on YouTube;

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRcvHhg-PFL4gNJAflcbxmg/featured





Spirit Analyzer's channel (Formally known as JW Analyzer);

https://www.youtube.com/c/SpiritAnalyzer





Also check out The Round Table Show, featuring Jimmy Bell, Spirit Analyzer (Jon Leger), as well as Diasiss Minnick, where no topic is off limits. The discussion on The Great Reset can also be found here;

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZnzbzRc1i6tG9ttNNPKiEQ

Jay The Comedian, who is also an active member in the Ex Jw community, who never fails, at making us all laugh, and does a wonderful job at that, as well as exposing watchtower for the joke, that it is.

Check out his channel here;

https://www.youtube.com/c/JayTheComedian





Big thanks, to my fully awake, ex Jw friend/sister, Rachel, for helping me solidify this new found knowledge, and being the soul reason, behind making these Flat Earth Ex JW discussions. Specifically, this David Weiss interview coming to fruition.





Please subscribe to my channel, to be notified for more on this series, as well as future videos, exposing Watchtower.

Also find me here;



Instagram @l.a.exjw80

Email [email protected]





All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com





To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are.

With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA





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MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected] If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.