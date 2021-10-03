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GOD'S JUDGMENT ON FALSE TEACHERS
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60 views • October 03, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 2:4-11. Peter did not say how these angels were wicked. Jude says that they ‘left their proper place’ (Jude verse 6). Revelation 12:7-9 says that they were proud. They opposed God. Genesis 6:1-3 shows that they also desired human women. God threw these wicked angels into hell. The Greek word for ‘hell’ is ‘Tartarus’. This word comes from old Greek stories. It was a terrible place of punishment. Greek gods who were wicked had to go there. God has sent the wicked angels to a dark place of punishment. They cannot escape. They used to live with God in his glory and light. Now they are far away from God. The final judgement will happen after Jesus has returned to this world. This may refer to Revelation 20:10.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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