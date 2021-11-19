(Clip) The HighWire: "CNN & Sesame Street: The ABC’s of_COVID Vaccines"

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"The ABCs of COVID Vaccines" is a disgusting CNN town hall special hosted by CNN hacks Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Erica Hill, along with many Sesame Street characters. It's designed to brainwash little children (and their parents) into getting injected with an experimental COVID mRNA "vaccine".
The HighWire full segment: https://rumble.com/vpb45c-cnn-and-sesame-street-target-children.html
(Nov 6, 2021) Full CNN special: "Sesame Street: The ABCs of COVID Vaccines": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPlhRUF2aXA