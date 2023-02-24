Solving the subscription media bubble problem. Expats destroy Moldova. Good/bad Chinese propaganda

#media #Substack #Moldova #Nato #Nigeria
Helping Substack (and Brighteon) solving the subscription media bubble problem by using Twitter's Community Note system
Expats destroy Moldova
Good/bad Chinese propaganda
NATO detached from reality
media Substack Nigeria
And some rock solid fun
Chilly video, chirpy texts, check the images and Chinese links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/solving-the-media-bubble-problem
