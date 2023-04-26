Chocolate Frosted Cookies (Raw)

Cookies:

1 cup Dates (soaked for 10 minutes)

1 1/2 cup Pecans

1 1/2 cup HRS Organic Almond

3 tbsp HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)





Frosting:

1 Avocado

1 tbsp HRS Premium Manuka Honey

1 tbsp Organic Radiance Blend

(Optional: add a tbsp of cocoa powder for a more chocolaty taste)





Toppings:

1 pinch HRS Himalayan salt

1 tbsp HRS Cacao nibs

1 tbsp HRS Bee Pollen





Directions for cookies:

1. Add the pecans and almonds together in a food processor. Process until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

2. Add the dates and Organic Sprouted Radiance powder blend. Process the mixture until it reaches a dough-like consistency.

3. Scoop out the mixture and set it aside





Directions for chocolate frosting:

1. Add the avocado, honey, Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend into the food processor.

2. Optional: add an additional tbsp of cocoa powder or organic radiance blend for a more chocolatey taste.





Remaining directions for recipe:



1. Use a 1/4 cup measure cup to measure how much dough to use, then roll it into a ball. Flatten it with your palm. Repeat until all mixture is used up.

2. Frost the cookies and sprinkle them with bee pollen, cacao nibs and Himalayan salt.

3. Freeze until cookies harden.