We Lost A Courageous Hero - Rosa Koire Has Died - You Will Be Missed

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If I forgot to mention what Rosa died of, it was lung cancer.
https://www.latestnewssouthafrica.com/2021/06/05/renown-researcher-and-author-of-many-books-rosa-koire-has-passed-away/
https://twitter.com/RosaKoire/status/1396101159220178949
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