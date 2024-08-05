BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hitler's Peace Plans Part 4
The Truth Will Set You Free
The Truth Will Set You Free
9 months ago

The Jewish writer Edwin Black [The Transfer Agreement] notes 'For example, in Berlin alone, about 75% of the attorneys and nearly as many of the doctors were Jewish.' "Germany's unforgivable crime before the second world war was her attempt to extricate her economic power from the world's trading system and to create her own exchange mechanism which would deny world finance its opportunity to profit." Winston Churchill

stalinhitlerjewishjewszionistworld war 1churchillfranklin d roosevelt
