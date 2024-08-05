Hitler's Peace Plans Part 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jewish writer Edwin Black [The Transfer Agreement] notes 'For example, in Berlin alone, about 75% of the attorneys and nearly as many of the doctors were Jewish.'
"Germany's unforgivable crime before the second world war was her attempt to extricate her economic power from the world's trading system and to create her own exchange mechanism which would deny world finance its opportunity to profit." Winston Churchill