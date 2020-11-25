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Hollywood's War and Attack On Men with Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana
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5 views • November 25, 2020
The media have gone out of their way to make men look stupid, incompetent and weak. Hollywood is the biggest defender of all of this. Every show that you see on TV and online streaming services show men to have no clue what they're doing in raising children, keeping a house, working or even putting on their own clothes.
Michael Arana from Arana NAtion and Kevin J. Johnston from FreedomReport.ca have a chat about how destructive this is to young men and young women in our society.
Enjoy the show.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Michael Arana from Arana NAtion and Kevin J. Johnston from FreedomReport.ca have a chat about how destructive this is to young men and young women in our society.
Enjoy the show.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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