Combat correspondent and former Green Beret Michael Yon on Trump etc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Combat correspondent and former Green Beret Michael Yon:
"Trump is cuckolded [to Israel]. And he's trash... the things that he does are genocidal, and he's a traitor... if you call [the Covid jabs] a vaccine, which is clearly a weapon, all else that follows in the conversation will be false."
Source @FreeNZ
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!