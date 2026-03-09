© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chaos at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv
According to Israeli Channel 12, El Al received approval yesterday to increase passenger capacity on some flights to 200. Today the limit was abruptly reduced back to just 50.
Many travelers arrived at the airport only to be turned away, leaving large crowds of angry passengers stranded at check-in counters.
Ground staff report a loss of control at the terminal. Check-in counters have been shut down and clashes have broken out between police and passengers.