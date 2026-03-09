Chaos at Ben Gurion Airport, Tel Aviv

According to Israeli Channel 12, El Al received approval yesterday to increase passenger capacity on some flights to 200. Today the limit was abruptly reduced back to just 50.

Many travelers arrived at the airport only to be turned away, leaving large crowds of angry passengers stranded at check-in counters.

Ground staff report a loss of control at the terminal. Check-in counters have been shut down and clashes have broken out between police and passengers.