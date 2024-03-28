Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 26, 2024

Episode 2245 - Baltimore Bridge collapses -Cocoa prices are increasing, who owns the majority of cocoa? -What can you do and take to help with blood sugar? -Is it necessary to take vitamins? -What vitamin can help with stress and focus? -Are you the “sleeping” frog in the cooking pot? Is the amusement around you blinding you to the decline of civilization? -Who is running foreign policy? -Find out who you can’t question, so you know who is controlling the narrative. -How important are DHAs (omega 3s)? -How much ignorance comes out of parliament leaders mouths? High energy must listen show!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.