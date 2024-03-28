Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 26, 2024

Episode 2245 - Baltimore Bridge collapses -Cocoa prices are increasing, who owns the majority of cocoa? -What can you do and take to help with blood sugar? -Is it necessary to take vitamins? -What vitamin can help with stress and focus? -Are you the “sleeping” frog in the cooking pot? Is the amusement around you blinding you to the decline of civilization? -Who is running foreign policy? -Find out who you can’t question, so you know who is controlling the narrative. -How important are DHAs (omega 3s)? -How much ignorance comes out of parliament leaders mouths? High energy must listen show!

