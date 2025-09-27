BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Sugar Blues
wolfburg
wolfburg
5 followers
0
27 views • 1 day ago

A folk-rock protest song with acoustic guitar and mournful harmonica opens, setting a vintage tone, Subtle organ swells and brushed drums build tension through the verses, Bass and light electric guitar join in the chorus, accentuating urgent group harmonies, A bridge strips back to solo guitar, then crescendos with full band layering, culminating in an anthemic outro with communal vocals and steady handclaps


(Verse 1) Ho! I've been lost, can't find my way, Hey! Living in a world that's gone astray, Ho! Following the crowd, but it's not right, Hey! Need to find my own inner light. (Chorus) Ho! I've got the Sugar Blues, can't you see, Hey! All this sweetness ain't setting me free, Ho! I'm singing "Follow the Thread," got to leave, Hey! Every wrong note, find my reprieve. (Verse 2) Ho! I've been searching, been looking for home, Hey! But every place I go, I feel alone, Ho! Tired of pretending, tired of the fight, Hey! Gotta find where I truly belong. (Chorus) Ho! I've got the Sugar Blues, can't you see, Hey! All this sweetness ain't setting me free, Ho! I'm singing "Follow the Thread," got to leave, Hey! Every wrong note, find my reprieve. (Outro) Ho! I belong with you, you belong with me, Hey! We're each other's sweet symphony, Ho! No more Sugar Blues, no more strife, Hey! Together we'll find our true life.

a folk-rock protest song with acoustic guitar and mournful harmonica openssetting a vintage tonesubtle organ swells and brushed drums build tension through the versesbass and light electric guitar join in the chorusaccentuating urgent group harmoniesa bridge strips back to solo guitarthen crescendos with full band layeringculminating in an anthemic outro with communal vocals and steady handclaps
