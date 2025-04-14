Chris Krebs and the 2020 Election: Uncovering the Truth

Welcome to today's episode of The Mike Lindell Show, where Vanessa Broussard kicks things off with an eagerly awaited discussion on President Trump's executive order concerning Chris Krebs and the ongoing battle for election integrity. Join us as we delve into the latest developments around the response from Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and a compelling segment featuring Mike Lindell himself.

The episode takes an in-depth look at the executive order signed to address the perceived risks posed by Christopher Krebs in relation to government censorship and electoral affairs. Discover why this memorandum was imperative, what it entails for Krebs' access to government facilities, and the steps mandated for the Department of Justice's intervention.

Stay tuned as Tulsi Gabbard exposes vulnerabilities within electronic voting systems, igniting a call to action for paper ballots to preserve election integrity. Don't miss out on Mike Lindell channeling the pulse of these pivotal issues and addressing how they impact America today.