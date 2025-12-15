Epic 30-Year Journey in Creating the Inspirational Animated Film David - Phil Cunningham

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Animation crosses all cultures, genders, and racial barriers, delivering inspirational storytelling in a way that no other medium can. Phil Cunningham is a filmmaker and producer behind the upcoming animated film, David, and his journey to creating this phenomenal film began in the inspiring, beautiful, and rugged wilderness of Zimbabwe. Struck with the adventurous spirit of a creative and thrilling God, he envisioned a film portraying the life of King David, a shepherd boy who became the greatest king of Israel - a man after God’s own heart. Theaters across the country are already selling out as families vie to get tickets to see David, a film highlighting the beauty of God’s heart and the miracles He works through even the most unlikely heroes.
TAKEAWAYS
Hundreds of people from 32 countries came together to make David and the vision for the movie started nearly 30 years ago
Animation transcends all age groups, but connects especially well with younger audiences
God gives us a dose of humility when we go into the wilderness during times of trial and tribulation
