Epic 30-Year Journey in Creating the Inspirational Animated Film David - Phil Cunningham
5 views • 1 day ago


Animation crosses all cultures, genders, and racial barriers, delivering inspirational storytelling in a way that no other medium can. Phil Cunningham is a filmmaker and producer behind the upcoming animated film, David, and his journey to creating this phenomenal film began in the inspiring, beautiful, and rugged wilderness of Zimbabwe. Struck with the adventurous spirit of a creative and thrilling God, he envisioned a film portraying the life of King David, a shepherd boy who became the greatest king of Israel - a man after God’s own heart. Theaters across the country are already selling out as families vie to get tickets to see David, a film highlighting the beauty of God’s heart and the miracles He works through even the most unlikely heroes.



TAKEAWAYS


Join Angel Guild to get two free movie tickets every month to see the studios’ upcoming films here: https://www.angel.com/tinag


Hundreds of people from 32 countries came together to make David and the vision for the movie started nearly 30 years ago


Animation transcends all age groups, but connects especially well with younger audiences


God gives us a dose of humility when we go into the wilderness during times of trial and tribulation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

David trailer: https://bit.ly/43DNA7E

Tickets to David: https://www.angel.com/movies/david

Angel Membership sign up: https://www.angel.com/tinag


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANGEL STUDIOS

Website: https://www.angel.com/tickets/david

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngelStudios.inc

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedavidmovieofficial/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB5_stIeRad4LQtaKHXkbvQ


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #philcunningham #chickensoupforthesoul #chickensoup #inspirational #motivation #inspiration #inspirationalquotes #motivational #motivationalquotes #quotes #love #success #inspire #successquotes #lifequotes #goals #daivdmovie #angel #angelstudios #david #thedavidmovieofficial #angelguild


Keywords
hollywoodisraelfilmmoviesdavidamctina griffincounter culture mom showangel studiosphil cunningham
