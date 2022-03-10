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More war... on Ukrainians, on Palestinians
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30 views • March 10, 2022
For information see the following:
About Israel-Palestine see the video https://iakn.us/basics and go to our website: https://ifamericansknew.org/
The US gives Israel over $10 million per day for weaponry: https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/usaid.html
For Information specifically about Gaza go to https://bit.ly/3vH0DF6
The singing in this video is by Eliska Sykorova, a Czech singer-songwriter based in Prague. She first posted this song on her YouTube channel, entitled "Stop the war!"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi4FMPkNcGBpVS6StO6Iuug
The song was written by Ed McCurdy in 1950 - more information at https://web.archive.org/web/20220305182315/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Last_Night_I_Had_the_Strangest_Dream
About Israel-Palestine see the video https://iakn.us/basics and go to our website: https://ifamericansknew.org/
The US gives Israel over $10 million per day for weaponry: https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/usaid.html
For Information specifically about Gaza go to https://bit.ly/3vH0DF6
The singing in this video is by Eliska Sykorova, a Czech singer-songwriter based in Prague. She first posted this song on her YouTube channel, entitled "Stop the war!"
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi4FMPkNcGBpVS6StO6Iuug
The song was written by Ed McCurdy in 1950 - more information at https://web.archive.org/web/20220305182315/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Last_Night_I_Had_the_Strangest_Dream
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