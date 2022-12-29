Welcome To Proverbs Club.Forsaking Instruction.
Proverbs 28:4 (NIV).
4) Those who forsake instruction praise the wicked,
but those who heed it resist them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Fool follows the Wicked.
The Wise oppose both the Fool and the Wicked.
