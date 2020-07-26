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Join Dr Group's 21-Day Immune Boost Challenge!
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114 views • July 26, 2020
Register to Join Dr. Group's 21-Day Immune Boost Challenge! ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/c
*Please allow 15-20 minutes for the confirmation email to arrive*
*How It Works:*
For 21 days you'll follow these guidelines:
No dairy
No sugar
No gluten
No meat
No food before 10:30 am (only green juice, water, coffee, or tea)
Only water or one piece of fruit after 5pm
As much rest as possible — try to be asleep by 9:30pm
Walk 20 minutes in the morning (before eating)
Practice meditation & mindfulness
*What Should You Eat During the Challenge?*
Fruit
Vegetables
Green juices
Red juices
Raw nuts & seeds
Vegetable soup
Smoothies
*Keep it ORGANIC and LOCAL as much as possible.*
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group's Recommended Supplements
Floratrex® | Advanced 25 Strain Probiotic with Prebiotics ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/f
Latero-Flora™ | Digestive & Colon Health Probiotic Supplement ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/g
Oxy-Powder® | Oxygen-Based Natural Colon Cleanse Supplement ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/i
IntraMAX® | Liquid Multivitamin Supplement ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/h
–––––––––––––
Engage With Other Participants!
We created a special Facebook group to encourage open communication, community, and support during your challenge. In the group you'll get:
Get special guidance from Dr. Group during your challenge
Chat with other members
Post in the group for the chance to win prizes!
We'll post information about prizes in the Facebook group ONLY! Make sure you join.
Get the Best Juicing Masterclass in the world.
https://www.juicingmasterclass.com/am...
Join the Juiceman, Juicing Group (Facebook):
https://www.facebook.com/groups/64723...
Subscribe to the Jay Kordich "How To Juice" YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/livefoodslive...
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#21dayhealthchallenge
#intermittentfasting
*Please allow 15-20 minutes for the confirmation email to arrive*
*How It Works:*
For 21 days you'll follow these guidelines:
No dairy
No sugar
No gluten
No meat
No food before 10:30 am (only green juice, water, coffee, or tea)
Only water or one piece of fruit after 5pm
As much rest as possible — try to be asleep by 9:30pm
Walk 20 minutes in the morning (before eating)
Practice meditation & mindfulness
*What Should You Eat During the Challenge?*
Fruit
Vegetables
Green juices
Red juices
Raw nuts & seeds
Vegetable soup
Smoothies
*Keep it ORGANIC and LOCAL as much as possible.*
–––––––––––––
Dr. Group's Recommended Supplements
Floratrex® | Advanced 25 Strain Probiotic with Prebiotics ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/f
Latero-Flora™ | Digestive & Colon Health Probiotic Supplement ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/g
Oxy-Powder® | Oxygen-Based Natural Colon Cleanse Supplement ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/i
IntraMAX® | Liquid Multivitamin Supplement ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/h
–––––––––––––
Engage With Other Participants!
We created a special Facebook group to encourage open communication, community, and support during your challenge. In the group you'll get:
Get special guidance from Dr. Group during your challenge
Chat with other members
Post in the group for the chance to win prizes!
We'll post information about prizes in the Facebook group ONLY! Make sure you join.
Get the Best Juicing Masterclass in the world.
https://www.juicingmasterclass.com/am...
Join the Juiceman, Juicing Group (Facebook):
https://www.facebook.com/groups/64723...
Subscribe to the Jay Kordich "How To Juice" YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/livefoodslive...
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#21dayhealthchallenge
#intermittentfasting
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