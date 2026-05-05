Putin: ‘Iran held up its end. The West tore up the deal. And now Europe expects Iran to stay loyal?

Adding:

Two missiles hit a US warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iran's warnings, Fars reports

After the strike by the Islamic Republic, the American vessel was unable to continue its journey, turned around, and left the area.

Tasnim also publishes a map showing the so-called new zone of the Strait of Hormuz, which is now under the control of the IRGC.

Donnie is carrying out his "Freedom" operation to send tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

@Two Majors





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