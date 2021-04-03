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Same Mind - April 3 2021
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21 views • April 03, 2021
Same Mind – April 3, 2021 Happy Resurrection
Deep discussion on Biblical Doctrine
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Pre-tribulation teaching
https://youtu.be/djqbawHONZo
https://youtu.be/O1hA_j1tyFI
https://youtu.be/gyJL4MxSkWI
Anyone truly filled with the Holy Spirit has access to divine knowledge and when it gets outside of what God's Word says it is no longer divine. It might very well be spiritual and not divine. I have had dreams and visions and God has shown me some amazing things. I have also had dreams from the enemy. It is a tremendous responsibility to determine the difference and do what is right with what God has given you and discard and even rebuke what the enemy sends. We are living in very deceptive times, keep seeking Jesus and the power of the Holy Spirit, fully surrendering to His lead, and He will give you the discernment truly desired by the greatest of men.
OT is used in a NT examples
https://www.bible.ca/manuscripts/List-of-300-Old-Testament-passage-quotes-in-New-Testament-Septuagint-Codex-Vaticanus-LXX-Masoretic-MT-Jewish-Tanakh-Bible.htm#romans
Deep discussion on Biblical Doctrine
Russ Wade - The Weeping Watchman [email protected]
Pre-tribulation teaching
https://youtu.be/djqbawHONZo
https://youtu.be/O1hA_j1tyFI
https://youtu.be/gyJL4MxSkWI
Anyone truly filled with the Holy Spirit has access to divine knowledge and when it gets outside of what God's Word says it is no longer divine. It might very well be spiritual and not divine. I have had dreams and visions and God has shown me some amazing things. I have also had dreams from the enemy. It is a tremendous responsibility to determine the difference and do what is right with what God has given you and discard and even rebuke what the enemy sends. We are living in very deceptive times, keep seeking Jesus and the power of the Holy Spirit, fully surrendering to His lead, and He will give you the discernment truly desired by the greatest of men.
OT is used in a NT examples
https://www.bible.ca/manuscripts/List-of-300-Old-Testament-passage-quotes-in-New-Testament-Septuagint-Codex-Vaticanus-LXX-Masoretic-MT-Jewish-Tanakh-Bible.htm#romans
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