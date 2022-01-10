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BREAKING - Deadly Vaccine Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation! - Stew Peters
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7365 views • January 10, 2022
It’s a dangerous world out there, and the enemies of the people will be just as committed to destroying you in 2022 as they were in 2021.
And that means more masking, more restrictions, and more vaccine mandates.
Targeted Genocide: Deadly Vax Lot Numbers Identified.
Doctor Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters for her first segment of the year.
She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine you’re being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.
If this is correct:
* The deadliest doses are being distributed in America.
* The most injurious doses are distributed in Europe.
Follow the Stew Peters show here...
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/
And that means more masking, more restrictions, and more vaccine mandates.
Targeted Genocide: Deadly Vax Lot Numbers Identified.
Doctor Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters for her first segment of the year.
She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine you’re being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.
If this is correct:
* The deadliest doses are being distributed in America.
* The most injurious doses are distributed in Europe.
Follow the Stew Peters show here...
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/stew-peters-show/
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