© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gates Honored Doctor: "We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States"
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • May 09, 2020
A complaint has been lodged against Dr. Carol Baker, who in this clip suggests that they should get rid of all whites in the United States.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.