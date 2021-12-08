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MURDER OF CHILDREN BY WAY OF TOXIC COVID JAB HAS BEGUN
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102 views • December 08, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/HWXn9dmmtCNX/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/zp128By
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/irBwlw58YBACmRL
The Covid vaccine, which is really not a vaccine at all, causes more deaths and injuries, than Covid-19, Delta, Omicron, or any other imaginary bogus variants combined ever did. At this point, parents who allow their kids to be vaccinated are just satanic child sacrificing evil; And yet corrupt sellout politicians just keep on pushing the jabs like crazy maniacs.
#CovidVaccine #ChildrenCovidVaccine #KidsCovid #Booster #StewPeters
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/zp128By
3. https://ugetube.com/watch/irBwlw58YBACmRL
The Covid vaccine, which is really not a vaccine at all, causes more deaths and injuries, than Covid-19, Delta, Omicron, or any other imaginary bogus variants combined ever did. At this point, parents who allow their kids to be vaccinated are just satanic child sacrificing evil; And yet corrupt sellout politicians just keep on pushing the jabs like crazy maniacs.
#CovidVaccine #ChildrenCovidVaccine #KidsCovid #Booster #StewPeters
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