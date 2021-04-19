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Sylvan Henry Speaks With Angela Freedom from Freedom Forum News on April 16th, 2021
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180 views • April 19, 2021
Topics include the current crisis, the Canadian "Glorious and Free" online network, World Voice Day, Freedom Cells in Canada and what could happen beginning May 1st, 2021.
For more and the show notes, check out the April 19th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Activist Sylvan Henry Speaks With Angela Freedom on April 16th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/activist_sylvan_henry_speaks_with_angela_freedom_on_april_16th_2021.
For more and the show notes, check out the April 19th, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Activist Sylvan Henry Speaks With Angela Freedom on April 16th, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/activist_sylvan_henry_speaks_with_angela_freedom_on_april_16th_2021.
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