CHP Talks: Ken Stouffer—Preview of CHP Convention 2024

August 8, 2024: My guest this week is Ken Stouffer, CHP Canada’s National Development Director. Ken has been a key member of the CHP Convention Organizing Committee and speaks to us today about the tremendous lineup of speakers scheduled for next week at our CHP National Convention in Ancaster, Ontario. Ken also describes the workshops and other events planned for August 12-15. We also announce the livestreaming of key speakers which our CHP members will be able to access during the Convention.

Learn more about the CHP, our policies and our upcoming convention at:

https://www.chp.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/