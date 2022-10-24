TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Oct. 23, "Are our lives in Jeopardy? 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hour (23 Oct. 2023) with Prof. James Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

We are delighted to have Holly rejoin us after a harrowing experience in Florida with Hurricane Ian. The Russian Ambassador has observed that Washington "has . . . crossed all Red Lines", which is one way of notifying the US that Russia's patience--after arming Ukraine, imposing sanctions, and (even) attacking the Nord-Stream pipelines (all of which are acts of war)--has run its course, which is not good news for Americans who care about the future of the nation (as the Biden regime does not).

The Secretary of Defense assures Ukraine that it will have "all the weapons it needs to defeat Russia" (which is obnoxious) and Former Gen. David Petraeus warning that a US-led alliance will attack Russia "should it commit unspeakable acts" (which means the US is planning to commit a horrendous "false flag" to blame on Russia).

All of our lives stand in jeopardy!

Indeed, Russia is now at the equivalent of our DEFCON 2, which is the only stage below actual war, where Ukraine has been attacking a massive hydroelectric complex (dam), the destruction of which would bring about horrific effects.

(Are you surprised?)

Erogan and Putin have agreed upon a plan to make Turkey a hub for the distribution of Russian gas, which will be sold to Europe at a higher price (so Turkey can take its cut)!

The Europeans have displayed stunning stupidity with regard to sanctions on Russia that have inflicted enormous (and growing) harm upon their own citizens.

Congress now plans to shove through $50 billion more for Ukraine, but not a nickel for the American people.

This is one of many reasons the Democrats should be wiped from Earth during the November elections.

Biden continues to deplete the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep gas prices down and help him with the midterms.

And, Biden's irrelevant transgender bathroom policies are being found to be unconstitutional by courts of law.

Good for US people, not good for Biden.